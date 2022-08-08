Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,342,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 188,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

