iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $104.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

