iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $541,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

