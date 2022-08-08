Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

JEF stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.