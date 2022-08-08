Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,272,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $934,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

