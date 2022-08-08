Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 255,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 161,813 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,160,000 after acquiring an additional 285,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

