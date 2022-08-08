Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

