JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

