JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 690,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

