KBC Group NV Acquires 14,841 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,741 shares of company stock worth $22,264,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $42.45 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

