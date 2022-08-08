KBC Group NV Acquires 195 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $182,300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $36,431,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,359.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,239.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,532.86. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.