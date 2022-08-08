KBC Group NV Acquires 763 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 213,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 123,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 173,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

