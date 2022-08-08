KBC Group NV Acquires 90 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $377.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.