KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,784.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,594,000 after acquiring an additional 996,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after acquiring an additional 839,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE APO opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

