KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $324.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.64.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

