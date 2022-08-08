KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,487,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $75.04 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

