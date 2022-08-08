KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 1.3 %
RCII opened at $28.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.