KBC Group NV Buys 12,483 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $1,968,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

HSIC opened at $75.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

