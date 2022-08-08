KBC Group NV Buys 1,488 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.61 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

