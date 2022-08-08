KBC Group NV Buys 15,045 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.