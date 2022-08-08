KBC Group NV Buys 1,624 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $37.06 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.