KBC Group NV Buys 403 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $837.20 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

