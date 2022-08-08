KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $97.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

