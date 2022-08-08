KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT opened at $54.48 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

