KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

