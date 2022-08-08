KBC Group NV Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 332.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $300.61 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $301.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

