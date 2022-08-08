KBC Group NV Grows Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Boston Partners grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after buying an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 451,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 188.73%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

