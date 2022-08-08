KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE BKI opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

