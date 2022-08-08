KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 254,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.56. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

