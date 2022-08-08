KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after buying an additional 387,324 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,099,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

