KBC Group NV Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,470,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

Abiomed Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $291.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.33 and its 200-day moving average is $282.98. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.