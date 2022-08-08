KBC Group NV Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $113.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

