KBC Group NV Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 266.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.