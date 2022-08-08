KBC Group NV Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

