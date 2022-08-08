KBC Group NV Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $60.87 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.