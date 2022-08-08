KBC Group NV Has $1.33 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $80.82 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

