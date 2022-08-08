KBC Group NV Has $1.62 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $193.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.