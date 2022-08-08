KBC Group NV Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

