KBC Group NV Has $1.78 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 45.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

