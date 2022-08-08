KBC Group NV Has $2.08 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

