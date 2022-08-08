KBC Group NV Has $2 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

