KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

