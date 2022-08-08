KBC Group NV Purchases 1,603 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $382.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

