KBC Group NV Purchases 362 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $126.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

