KBC Group NV Purchases 440 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $248.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day moving average is $262.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.