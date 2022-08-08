KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,096,000 after buying an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,933,000 after buying an additional 2,384,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after buying an additional 970,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

