KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

