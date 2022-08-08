KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 249,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,615.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,350 shares of company stock worth $3,383,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

