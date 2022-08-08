KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

