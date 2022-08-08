KBC Group NV Sells 113,781 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,781 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

